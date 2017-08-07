FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Marriott International Q2 earnings per share $1.08
August 7, 2017
August 7, 2017 / 8:38 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Marriott International Q2 earnings per share $1.08

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Marriott International Inc

* Marriott International reports second quarter 2017 results highlights

* Q2 earnings per share $1.08

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.13

* Marriott - ‍worldwide comparable systemwide constant dollar revpar rose 2.2 percent in 2017 q2​

* Marriott - ‍integration of Starwood transaction is on track​

* Marriott - qtrly ‍north american comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR rose 0.9 percent​

* Marriott - ‍expect to return roughly $2.5 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in 2017​

* Marriott sees ‍2017 Q3 comparable systemwide RevPAR on a constant dollar basis for combined company will be roughly flat in North America​

* Marriott - ‍for combined company, Marriott anticipates net room additions of 6 percent for full year 2017​

* Marriott - ‍assumes full year 2017 total fee revenue will total $3,245 million to $3,305 million​

* Marriott-Expects Q3 comparable systemwide RevPAR on constant dollar basis for combined co to rise 3 to 5 percent outside North America,1 to 2 percent worldwide​

* Marriott - ‍company expects investment spending in 2017 will total about $500 million to $700 million​

* Marriott - ‍for 2017 Q4, co expects comparable systemwide revpar on constant dollar basis for combined co will increase 1 to 3 percent in North America​

* Marriott-‍for Q4 2017, co expects comparable systemwide revpar on constant dollar basis for combined co to increase 2 to 4 percent outside North America​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

