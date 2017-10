Oct 16 (Reuters) - Marriott:

* ‍owners of Avendra, LLC have reached a binding agreement to sell avendra to aramark for $1,350 million​

* Marriott- ‍after redemption of costs, Avendra’s founding shareholders, co, Hyatt,Aaccor, Clubcorp, IHG, expect to receive about $1,180 million in cash

* ‍Marriott expects to receive approximately $650 million for its 55 percent interest in Avendra​