Jan 18 (Reuters) - Marriott International Inc:

* MARRIOTT-UNIT SOLD THE 740-ROOM SHERATON BUENOS AIRES HOTEL&CONVENTION CENTER,THE 180-ROOM PARK TOWER,A LUXURY COLLECTION HOTEL, BUENOS AIRES

* MARRIOTT- UNIT RECEIVED CASH OF APPROXIMATELY $100 MILLION, RELATED TO THE SELLING