August 3, 2017 / 1:05 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Marriott vacations posts Q2 earnings per share $1.58

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp

* Marriott vacations worldwide reports second quarter financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.60

* Q2 earnings per share $1.58

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total company vacation ownership contract sales were $209.9 million, an increase of $43.9 million

* Sees 2017 adjusted fully diluted eps $5.31 to $5.52

* Sees 2017 contract sales growth 12 percent to 16 percent

* Sees 2017 adjusted free cash flow $190 million to $210 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

