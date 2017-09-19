FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Marriott Vacations Worldwide proposes private offering of $200 mln of convertible senior notes
#Regulatory News
September 19, 2017 / 8:44 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Marriott Vacations Worldwide proposes private offering of $200 mln of convertible senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp

* Marriott Vacations Worldwide proposes private offering of $200 million of convertible senior notes

* Marriott Vacations Worldwide -‍ Intends to offer $200 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2022 in a private offering​

* Marriott Vacations - Also expects to grant to initial purchasers of notes option to purchase up to additional $30 million aggregate principal amount of notes

* Marriott Vacations Worldwide - Co expects to use up to about $60 million of net proceeds from offering to repurchase shares of company’s common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

