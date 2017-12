Dec 21 (Reuters) - Marshall Monteagle Plc:

* ‍GROUP REVENUE FOR TWELVE MONTHS TO 30TH SEPTEMBER 2017 INCREASED BY 41% TO US$340 MILLION

* ‍PROPOSING A FINAL DIVIDEND OF 1.9 US CENTS​

* ‍GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX INCREASED BY 26% TO US$10 MILLION