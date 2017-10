Sept 21 (Reuters) - MARSHALL MOTOR HOLDINGS PLC:

* STRATEGIC DISPOSAL OF MARSHALL LEASING

* ‍STRATEGIC DISPOSAL OF MARSHALL LEASING​

* SAYS PROPOSED STRATEGIC DISPOSAL OF MARSHALL LEASING TO N.I.I.B GROUP LIMITED FOR A GROSS CASH CONSIDERATION OF £42.5M​

* ‍DISPOSAL EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE TO UNDERLYING EPS IN YEAR ENDING 31 DEC ALTHOUGH THERE WILL BE SIGNIFICANT GAIN ON DISPOSAL​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)