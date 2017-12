BRIEF-Marston's Plc says FY underlying pretax profit up 2.9 pct to 100.1 mln pounds

Nov 30 (Reuters) - MARSTON‘S PLC:

* FY UNDERLYING REVENUE UP 10 PERCENT TO 992.2 MILLION STG

* FY UNDERLYING PRETAX PROFIT ROSE 2.9 PERCENT TO 100.1 MILLION STG

* FINAL DIVIDEND 4.8 PENCEPER SHARE

* TOTAL DIVIDEND UP 2.7 PERCENT TO 7.5 PENCEPER SHARE

* ‍LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES GROWTH IN PUB ESTATE IN FIRST SEVEN WEEKS OF PERIOD​

* FY ‍UNDERLYING OPERATING PROFIT OF £174.5 MILLION (2016: £172.7 MILLION) WAS UP 1.0%​

* ‍TRADING IN CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR IS IN LINE WITH CO‘S PLANS​

* ‍ANTICIPATE UNDERLYING OPERATING MARGINS IN CO‘S PUB BUSINESS TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THOSE ACHIEVED IN 2017​

* ‍FY AVERAGE PROFIT PER PUB UP 2%​