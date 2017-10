BRIEF-Marston's says sales and profits for year are ahead of last year

Oct 10 (Reuters) - MARSTON‘S PLC:

* ‍IN DESTINATION AND PREMIUM, FY LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES WERE 0.9% ABOVE LAST YEAR​

* ‍IN TAVERNS, FY LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES WERE 1.6% ABOVE LAST YEAR​

* ‍IN LEASED, FY LIKE-FOR-LIKE PROFITS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE UP 1% COMPARED TO LAST YEAR​

* ‍IN 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR WE NOW EXPECT TO OPEN 15 PUBS AND BARS, AND SIX LODGES​

* ‍“MODEST TRIMMING OF OUR OPENINGS PROGRAMME REFLECTS A DEGREE OF CAUTION GIVEN RECENT SUBDUED MARKET CONDITIONS”

* ‍SALES AND PROFITS FOR YEAR ARE AHEAD OF LAST YEAR, AND WE TARGET FURTHER GROWTH IN 2018​

* ‍NO SIGNIFICANT CHANGE TO COST TRENDS HIGHLIGHTED PREVIOUSLY, BUT CO HAS IDENTIFIED COST SAVINGS OF APPROXIMATELY £5M PER ANNUM​