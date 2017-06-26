FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Martin Marietta Materials announces acquisition of Bluegrass Materials
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 26, 2017 / 11:22 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Martin Marietta Materials announces acquisition of Bluegrass Materials

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Martin Marietta Materials Inc

* Martin Marietta announces acquisition of Bluegrass Materials

* Martin Marietta Materials Inc - ‍transaction expected to be accretive to earnings per share and cash flow in first full year​

* Martin Marietta Materials Inc - transaction expected to be accretive to earnings per share and cash flow in first full year

* Martin Marietta Materials Inc - deal for for $1.625 billion in cash

* Martin Marietta Materials Inc - expects annual run-rate cost savings of approximately $15 million

* Martin Marietta Materials Inc - ‍martin Marietta expects annual run-rate cost savings of approximately $15 million after deal closes​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.