BRIEF-Martin Marietta Q2 EPS $2.25

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Martin Marietta Materials Inc

* Martin Marietta reports record second quarter earnings per diluted share of $2.25, an 18% increase

* Q2 earnings per share $2.25

* Q2 sales $996.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $1 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Martin Marietta Materials Inc - ‍reaffirms full-year 2017 guidance​

* Martin Marietta Materials Inc - ‍expects to close bluegrass materials acquisition in q4​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $8.22, revenue view $3.93 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S