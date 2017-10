Oct 17 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Maruha Nichiro is expected to report a nearly 10% rise in April-September pretax profit - Nikkei‍​

* Maruha Nichiro's sales in April-September apparently climbed 5% to about 450 billion yen‍ - Nikkei​ Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2gip6ss)