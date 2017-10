Sept 26 (Reuters) - Marujun Co Ltd

* Says it signed a syndicated loan contract for 14.85 billion yen, with The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd as agent, on Sept. 26

* Says the valid period is from Sept. 29, 2017 to Sept. 30, 2020

* Proceeds will be used for operating fund

