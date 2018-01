Jan 25 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd:

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR DEC QUARTER NET PROFIT WAS 20.36 BILLION RUPEES

* DEC QUARTER PROFIT 17.99 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 17.47 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* DEC QUARTER TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 192.83 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 191.97 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* APPROVED REVISION IN METHOD OF CALCULATING ROYALTY WHICH WOULD RESULT IN LOWER ROYALTY PAYMENTS FOR NEW MODEL DEALS