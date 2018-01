Jan 10 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd:

* SAYS HIKES PRICES FROM 1700 RUPEES TO 17000 RUPEES (EX-SHOWROOM-DELHI) ACROSS MODELS

* SAYS PRICE HIKE DUE TO RISE IN COMMODITY, ADMINISTRATIVE AND DISTRIBUTION COSTS

* SAYS NEW PRICES EFFECTIVE FROM JAN 10 Source text: bit.ly/2Esnfvb Further company coverage: