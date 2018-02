Feb 1 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd:

* SAYS JAN TOTAL SALES OF 151351 VEHICLES VERSUS 144,396 VEHICLES LAST YEAR

* SAYS JAN TOTAL DOMESTIC SALES OF 140600 VEHICLES VERSUS 133,934 VEHICLES LAST YEAR

* SAYS JAN PASSENGER CARS SALES OF 106246 VEHICLES VERSUS 103,276 VEHICLES LAST YEAR

* SAYS JAN EXPORT SALES OF 10751 VEHICLES VERSUS 10,462 VEHICLES LAST YEAR