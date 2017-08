Aug 1 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd:

* Says July total sales of 165,346 vehicles versus 137,116 vehicles last year

* Says July passenger cars sales of 111,803 vehicles versus 93,634 vehicles last year

* Says July total domestic sales of 154,001 vehicles versus 125,778 vehicles last year

* Says July export sales of 11,345 vehicles versus 11,338 vehicles last year