Oct 27 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd:

* Sept quarter profit 24.84 billion rupees

* Sept quarter total revenue from operations 217.68 billion rupees versus 203.23 billion rupees last year

* Consensus forecast for Sept-quarter net profit was 22.29 billion rupees

