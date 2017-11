Nov 1 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd:

* Says Oct total sales of 146,446 vehicles versus 133,793 vehicles last year

* Says Oct total domestic sales of 136,000 vehicles versus 123,764 vehicles last year

* Says Oct passenger cars sales of 99,077 vehicles versus 92,886 vehicles last year

* Says Oct export sales of 10,446 vehicles versus 10,029 vehicles last year