BRIEF-Marvell Technology Group Reports Q3 GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.30 From Continuing Operations

* REPORTS THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.34 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q3 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q3 REVENUE $616 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $613.3 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.33 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q4 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.29 TO $0.33 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES Q4 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23 TO $0.29 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES Q4 2018 REVENUE $595 MILLION TO $625 MILLION

* - SEES ‍Q4 2018 GAAP AND NON-GAAP GROSS MARGINS TO BE APPROXIMATELY 62%​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.27 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $590.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

TRANSACTION WITH CAVIUM IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN MID-CALENDAR 2018