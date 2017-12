Dec 5 (Reuters) - MARVIPOL SA:

* IN CONSORTIUM SIGNS CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT REGARDING CENTRAL PARK URSYNOW TASK IV INVESTMENT

* CONSORTIUM TO GET 82.8 MILLION ZLOTYS NET FOR REALIZATION OF CONTRACT

* CONSORTIUM CONSISTS OF MARVIPOL DEVELOPMENT 1 (CO'S UNIT), ALDESA CONSTRUCCIONES, ALDESA CONSTRUCCIONES POLSKA