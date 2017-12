Dec 4 (Reuters) - Marvipol Sa:

* ITS UNIT, PANATTONI DEVELOPMENT EUROPE SIGN TWO LOIS REGARDING TWO CONSTRUCTION INVESTMENTS

* TWO INVESTMENT PROJECTS REGARD CONSTRUCTING WAREHOUSE, LOGISTIC BUILDINGS IN WEST POMERANIAN PROVINCE AND NEAR WARSAW