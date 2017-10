Sept 14 (Reuters) - MAS REAL ESTATE INC:

* ANNOUNCES EQUITY RAISE THROUGH ISSUE OF NEW ORDINARY SHARES; EQUITY RAISE IS SUBJECT TO PRICING ACCEPTABLE TO MAS​

* MAS REAL ESTATE INC: ‍JAVA CAPITAL IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER ​