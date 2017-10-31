FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Masimo reports Q3 earnings per share $0.70
October 31, 2017 / 8:42 PM / in 10 hours

BRIEF-Masimo reports Q3 earnings per share $0.70

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Masimo Corp:

* Masimo reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share about $2.95

* Q3 earnings per share $0.70

* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $774 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Masimo Corp qtrly ‍total revenue, including royalty and other revenue increased 15.6% to $193.7 million​

* Masimo Corp says ‍now expects fiscal 2017 earnings per diluted share to be approximately $2.95​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

