July 13 (Reuters) - MASMOVIL IBERCOM SA:

* Q1 NET LOSS 41.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS 3.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE 296.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 33.9 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA 40.4 MILLION EUROS

* NET DEBT OF 789.3 MILLION EUROS AT END-MAY VERSUS 700.4 MILLION EUROS AT END-DEC. 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2uVNgzi Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)