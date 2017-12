Dec 12 (Reuters) - Mason Graphite Inc:

* MASON GRAPHITE ANNOUNCES $45 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING

* MASON GRAPHITE - UNDERWRITERS AGREED TO BUY ON BOUGHT DEAL BASIS 18.8 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF CO AT $2.40 PER SHARE

* MASON GRAPHITE-PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO BE USED FOR DEVELOPMENT,CONSTRUCTION OF CO‘S LAC GUÉRET GRAPHITE MINE & BAIE-COMEAU, QUÉBEC CONCENTRATOR PLANT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: