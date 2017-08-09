FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Masonite Q2 earnings per share $0.89
#Regulatory News
August 9, 2017 / 8:53 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Masonite Q2 earnings per share $0.89

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Masonite International Corp:

* Masonite International Corporation reports 2017 second quarter financial results; provides update on annual outlook

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.89

* Q2 earnings per share $0.89

* Q2 sales $520 million versus I/B/E/S view $545.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Masonite International Corp - no longer expect our net sales growth rate, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS to be within range of 2017 outlook

* Masonite International - in absence of higher net sales growth in second half, we would not expect to achieve 2017 adjusted EBITDA higher than 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

