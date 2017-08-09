FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
BRIEF-Masonite Q2 earnings per share $0.89
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
Hospital chief suspended after Gorakhpur deaths
Hospital chief suspended after Gorakhpur deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 9, 2017 / 8:53 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Masonite Q2 earnings per share $0.89

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Masonite International Corp:

* Masonite International Corporation reports 2017 second quarter financial results; provides update on annual outlook

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.89

* Q2 earnings per share $0.89

* Q2 sales $520 million versus I/B/E/S view $545.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Masonite International Corp - no longer expect our net sales growth rate, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS to be within range of 2017 outlook

* Masonite International - in absence of higher net sales growth in second half, we would not expect to achieve 2017 adjusted EBITDA higher than 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.