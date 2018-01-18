FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 18, 2018 / 5:11 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Massmart Holdings Says ‍For 53 Weeks To Dec 31 Total Sales Increased To 93.7 Bln​ Rand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Massmart Holdings Ltd:

* ‍FOR 53 WEEKS TO 31 DECEMBER 2017 MASSMART‘S TOTAL SALES INCREASED TO R93.7 BILLION, REPRESENTING 2.7% GROWTH​

* ‍TOTAL SALES FOR 2017 52-WEEK PERIOD OF R92.1 BILLION REPRESENTS GROWTH OF 1.0 PERCENT​

* H2 2017 SAW IMPROVED COMPARABLE SALES PERFORMANCES IN BOTH MASSBUILD AND MASSWAREHOUSE IN SOUTH AFRICA (SA) AND IN ALL DIVISIONS’ EX-SA STORES​

* ‍TOTAL SALES FROM EX-SA STORES MEASURED IN CONSTANT CURRENCIES FOR 52-WEEK PERIOD GREW BY 3.5% WITH COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 0.8%​

* ‍TOTAL SALES FROM SA STORES FOR 52-WEEK PERIOD GREW BY 1.5%, WHILE COMPARABLE SA STORE SALES DECLINED BY 0.2%.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.