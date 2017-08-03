FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Regulatory News
August 3, 2017 / 10:32 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-MasTec Inc reports Q2 revenue up 53 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - MasTec Inc:

* Reports q2 revenue $1.9 billion

* Mastec announces record second quarter 2017 financial results and increased 2017 annual guidance

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.03

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.99

* Sees q3 2017 revenue about $1.65 billion

* Sees fy 2017 revenue about $6.0 billion

* Q2 revenue rose 53 percent to $1.89 billion

* Q2 revenue view $1.5 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q3 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.73

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $2.73

* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $2.53

* Sees q3 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.69

* Reports q2 revenue up 53 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

