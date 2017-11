BRIEF-Master Drilling says to expand into India, Australia

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Master Drilling Group Limited:

* MASTER DRILLING GROUP LTD - ‍EXPANSION INTO INDIA AND AUSTRALIA, DIVERSIFYING ACROSS TWO NEW GEOGRAPHIES​

* MASTER DRILLING - ‍IN INDIA, MASTER DRILLING WILL SUPPORT VEDANTA LTD, DEPLOYING ONE RMACHINE TOHINDUSTAN ZINC INDIA MIND AT INITIAL VALUE OF ABOUT $6 MILLION​

* MASTER DRILLING GROUP LTD - ‍BOTH CONTRACTS RELATE TO UNDERGROUND VENTILATION WORKS TO BE COMPLETED OVER NEXT TWO YEARS​

* MASTER DRILLING - ‍IN AUSTRALIA, A MACHINE CONTRACTED TO UNDERGROUND MINING CONTRACTOR ON A GOLD PROJECT. CONTRACT WILL RUN INITIALLY FOR ONE YEAR​