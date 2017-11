Nov 27 (Reuters) - Master Glory Group Ltd:

* ‍EXPECTED TO RECORD A TURN FROM PROFIT INTO LOSS FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017​

* ‍EXPECTED HY CONSOLIDATED LOSS OF NOT MORE THAN HK$150 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)