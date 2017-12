Dec 1 (Reuters) - Master Glory Group Ltd:

* UNIT AGREED TO ACQUIRE XILIN AND NANDAN FROM GUANGZHOU DONGSONG ENERGY GROUP FOR ‍RMB196 MILLION ​

* MASTER GLORY GROUP - ‍APPLICATION HAS BEEN MADE TO STOCK EXCHANGE FOR RESUMPTION OF TRADING WITH EFFECT FROM 9:00 A.M. ON 4 DECEMBER 2017​