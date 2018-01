BRIEF-Matador Resources Company Announces Strategic Relationship With Plains All American Pipeline In Rustler Breaks

Matador Resources Co:

* MATADOR RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP WITH PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE IN RUSTLER BREAKS

* MATADOR RESOURCES-STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP TO GATHER AND TRANSPORT CRUDE OIL FOR MATADOR, THIRD-PARTY CUSTOMERS IN AND AROUND RUSTLER BREAKS ASSET AREA

* MATADOR RESOURCES- ANOTHER UNIT OF PLAINS HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE MATADOR‘S OIL PRODUCTION IN RUSTLER BREAKS ASSET AREA, IN WOLF ASSET AREA IN TEXAS​

* MATADOR RESOURCES -STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN A UNIT OF CO‘S 51%-OWNED MIDSTREAM JV, SAN MATEO MIDSTREAM AND UNIT OF PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE​

* MATADOR -PLAINS TO CONSTRUCT EXTENSION FROM LONG-HAUL OIL PIPELINE SYSTEM IN TEXAS TO CENTRAL DELIVERY POINT ON SAN MATEO‘S CRUDE OIL PIPELINE SYSTEM

* MATADOR RESOURCES CO - ‍MATADOR‘S AGREEMENT WITH PLAINS ALLOWS FOR OPTIONALITY IN GETTING ITS CRUDE OIL TO OTHER MARKETS FROM MIDLAND​

* MATADOR RESOURCES CO - EXPECTS PLAINS MAINLINE EXTENSION CONSTRUCTION WILL BE COMPLETE IN Q2 OR EARLY IN Q3 OF 2018