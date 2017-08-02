BRIEF-Matador Resources Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.28

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Matador Resources Co:
* Matador Resources Company reports second quarter 2017 results, provides operational update and increases 2017 guidance estimates
* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.11
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.28
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Matador Resources - average daily oil production rose 6% sequentially from about 18,300 barrels/day in q1 2017 to about 19,400 barrels/day in q2 of 2017
* Matador Resources - average daily natural gas production rose 19% sequentially to about 105.0 million cubic feet/day in Q2 2017
* Matador Resources Co - average daily oil equivalent production increased 12% sequentially to approximately 36,900 boe per day (53% oil) in q2 of 2017
* Matador Resources Co - expects to continue to focus remainder of its capital expenditures in Delaware Basin for rest of 2017
* Matador Resources Co sees fy 2017 oil production of 7.1 to 7.3 million barrels
* Matador Resources Co sees FY 2017 natural gas production of 35.0 to 37.0 billion cubic feet
* Matador Resources Co sees FY 2017 total oil equivalent production of 12.9 to 13.5 million boe
* Matador Resources Co sees FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA of $260 to $280 million