#Regulatory News
August 2, 2017 / 8:55 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Matador Resources Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Matador Resources Co:

* Matador Resources Company reports second quarter 2017 results, provides operational update and increases 2017 guidance estimates

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.11

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.28

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Matador Resources - average daily oil production rose 6% sequentially from about 18,300 barrels/day in q1 2017 to about 19,400 barrels/day in q2 of 2017​

* Matador Resources - ‍average daily natural gas production rose 19% sequentially to about 105.0 million cubic feet/day in Q2 2017​

* Matador Resources Co - ‍average daily oil equivalent production increased 12% sequentially to approximately 36,900 boe per day (53% oil) in q2 of 2017​

* Matador Resources Co - ‍expects to continue to focus remainder of its capital expenditures in Delaware Basin for rest of 2017​

* Matador Resources Co sees ‍fy 2017 oil production of 7.1 to 7.3 million barrels​

* Matador Resources Co sees FY 2017 ‍natural gas production of 35.0 to 37.0 billion cubic feet​

* Matador Resources Co sees FY 2017 ‍total oil equivalent production of 12.9 to 13.5 million boe​

* Matador Resources Co sees FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA ‍of $260 to $280 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

