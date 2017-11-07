FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Matador Resources reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.15
November 7, 2017 / 1:32 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Matador Resources reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Matador Resources Co -

* Matador Resources Company reports third quarter 2017 results, provides operational update and increases 2017 guidance estimates

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.18

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.15

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Matador Resources Co says ‍average daily natural gas production increased 5% to approximately 110.5 million cubic feet per day in Q3 of 2017​

* Matador Resources Co says ‍average daily oil equivalent production increased 14% sequentially to approximately 42,000 BOE per day (56% oil) in Q3

* Sees ‍full-year 2017 oil production estimate of 7.725 to 7.75 million barrels​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

