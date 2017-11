Nov 8 (Reuters) - MATAS A/S

* ‍Q2 2017/18 REVENUE WAS UP BY 0.8% YEAR ON YEAR TO DKK 778.0 MILLION.​

* ‍Q2 2017/18 GROSS PROFIT CAME TO DKK 344.2 MILLION, TAKING GROSS MARGIN TO 44.2%​