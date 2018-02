Feb 6 (Reuters) - Matas A/S:

* INTERIM REPORT – 9M 2017/18

* ‍GUIDANCE HAS BEEN REVISED​

* ‍Q3 PROFIT AFTER TAX WAS DKK 134.2 MILLION​

* ‍Q3 2017/18 REVENUE CAME TO DKK 1,062.8 MILLION, IN LINE WITH DKK 1,064.3 MILLION REPORTED FOR Q3 2016/17​

* ‍NOW EXPECTS A DECLINE IN UNDERLYING LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE OF 1-2% (PREVIOUSLY: A DECLINE OF 0-2%) FOR FY​

* SEES FY ‍EBITA BETWEEN DKK 445-460 MILLION (PREVIOUSLY: DKK 440-470 MILLION).​

* ‍Q3 EBITA WAS DKK 207.8 MILLION AGAINST DKK 214.6 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD YEAR BEFOR​