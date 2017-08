Aug 1 (Reuters) - Match Group Inc:

* Match Group names Mandy Ginsberg to succeed Greg Blatt as CEO

* Says Joey Levin appointed chairman of the board

* Match Group Inc - Greg Blatt will remain in his role as chairman and chief executive officer of Match Group through end of year

* Match Group Inc - Greg Blatt will stay on as CEO of Tinder until a replacement is named