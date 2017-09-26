FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mateon Therapeutics terminates FOCUS study in ovarian cancer
#Regulatory News
September 26, 2017 / 10:22 PM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Mateon Therapeutics terminates FOCUS study in ovarian cancer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Mateon Therapeutics Inc:

* Announces termination of focus study in ovarian cancer and restructuring to prioritize OXi4503 for AML

* Company to reduce headcount, concentrate on OXi4503 for Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)​

* Remaining members of senior management team will take 50% salary reductions, effective immediately

* Implementing various cost reduction measures, which includes decrease in co’s workforce of about 60% since beginning of year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

