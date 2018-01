Jan 30 (Reuters) - Mattel Inc:

* MATTEL AND NETEASE LAUNCH NEW JOINT VENTURE

* MATTEL INC - HAS ENTERED INTO A JOINT VENTURE WITH NETEASE TO FORM A PUBLISHING AND DEVELOPMENT STUDIO MATTEL163

* MATTEL INC - GOING FORWARD, MATTEL163 WILL SEEK TO CREATE MORE MOBILE GAMES AND EDUCATION APPS INSPIRED BY MATTEL BRANDS