Sept 21 (Reuters) - Mattel Inc

* Mattel Inc says ‍on September 20, 2017, co entered into amendment No. 2 to seventh amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing​

* Mattel Inc - amendment amends credit facility to remove consolidated debt to consolidated EBITDA ratio requirement for third fiscal quarter of 2017

* Mattel Inc - amendment amends definition of consolidated EBITDA to add-back extraordinary charges not to exceed $275 million