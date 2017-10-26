FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mattel Q3 loss per share $1.75
Sections
Featured
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Company Results
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Me and my robotic suit
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
Me and my robotic suit
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
October 26, 2017 / 8:13 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Mattel Q3 loss per share $1.75

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Mattel Inc

* Q3 loss per share $1.75; Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.09

* Q3 net sales $1.56 billion versus $1.8 billion

* Q3 sales performance negatively impacted by Toys “R” Us bankruptcy, tighter retailer inventory management

* suspends qtrly dividend, previously $0.15/share, expected to result in additional liquidity of about $50 million per quarter

* Inventories at the end of Q3 2017 $990 million versus $910.5 million at the end of Q3 2016

* Q3 worldwide gross sales for Mattel Girls & Boys brands were $967 million, down 9 percent as reported versus prior year’s Q3

* Q3 worldwide gross sales for Barbie brand were down 6 percent as reported versus prior year’s Q3

* Q3 worldwide gross sales for Fisher-Price brands were $561.6 million, down 15 percent as reported versus prior year’s q3

* Plans to eliminate at least $650 million in net costs over next two years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.