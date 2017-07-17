FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
22 days ago
BRIEF-Mattel says CFO Kevin Farr will separate from company
July 17, 2017 / 8:31 PM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Mattel says CFO Kevin Farr will separate from company

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Mattel Inc

* Mattel Inc - on July 11, Mattel determined that Kevin M. Farr, company's chief financial officer, will separate from company - SEC filing

* Mattel - ‍Farr will continue to serve as company's chief financial officer until such time as a successor has been named and successfully transitioned​

* Mattel Inc - company has engaged a search firm and initiated an external search to identify Farr's replacement Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2tyYuaX) Further company coverage:

