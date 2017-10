Sept 19 (Reuters) - Mauritian Eagle Insurance Co Ltd :

* FY GROUP NET REVENUE AT 585.7 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 523 MILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* FY GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION AT 108.1 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 106.7 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO