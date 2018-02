Feb 12 (Reuters) - MAURITIUS OIL REFINERIES LTD:

* FOR HY ENDED DEC 31, 2017, GROUP REVENUE AT 654.3 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 660.6 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO‍​

* FOR HY ENDED DEC 31, 2017, GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION AT 43.1 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 40.9 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO‍​