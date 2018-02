Feb 22 (Reuters) - Maverix Metals Inc:

* MAVERIX METALS FORECASTS SIGNIFICANT GROWTH IN 2018

* MAVERIX METALS INC - SEES 2018 REVENUE TO BE CAD$26 TO CAD$30 MILLION

* MAVERIX METALS INC - FOR 2018 ATTRIBUTABLE GOLD EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO BE 16,500 TO 18,500 OUNCES

* MAVERIX METALS INC - EXPECTING "MEANINGFUL" INCREASES IN BOTH REVENUE AND ATTRIBUTABLE GOLD EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION IN 2018