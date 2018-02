Feb 13 (Reuters) - Max India Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER PAT 10.2 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS LOSS 5.5 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 148.7 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 111.9 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* SAYS ACCORDED APPROVAL FOR INVESTMENT UP TO 390 MILLION RUPEES IN UNIT ANTARA SENIOR LIVING FOR PROJECT IN NOIDA Source text - bit.ly/2Gb94M5 Further company coverage: