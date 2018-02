Feb 22 (Reuters) - Maxar Technologies Ltd:

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.15

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.19

* QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $545.1 MILLION VERSUS $376.6 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$1.46, REVENUE VIEW C$733.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES REVENUE DECLINE OF 2% TO 4% IN 2018

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF $4.50 TO $4.70 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: